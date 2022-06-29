Top spots in Helderberg to beat the winter chill

The Western Cape is a beautiful province, filled with places to explore and admire. The Helderberg is one of those places, with beautiful scenery and spots to enjoy during any season. The cooler season specials are the latest initiative by the Heart of the Helderberg collective. Leading Somerset West hospitality establishments are working together to support local enterprises and make more people aware of the quality and variety of offerings available in this beautiful area, less than an hour’s drive from Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

The delicious, value-for-money pairings are ideal for a relaxed date or for gathering friends and family together in convivial surroundings. The pairings will be available from July 1 to August 31. Erinvale Hotel and Spa Three classic soups, each served with a glass of Lourensford Classique Merlot, are on offer at the Oak Terrace bistro and the Magnolia social dining lounge. Choose from creamy tomato soup with whipped feta and herbs, served with toasted cheese rolls, for R95; butternut and celeriac soup with freshly baked bread, R85; and coconut chicken broth with shiitake mushrooms, noodles, lemon grass and tofu for R105. No reservations are required.

Erinvale classic soups in elegant surroundings. Contact: Erinvale Estate Hotel and Spa | Tel 021 8471160 | [email protected] | www.erinvale.co.za Erinvale Golf Clubhouse Choose from three tasty soups, inspired by Indian, Portuguese and British cuisine.

Story continues below Advertisement

1. Mulligatawny curry soup with lentils, sweet potato, chickpeas and naan bread paired with a glass of Vergelegen Sauvignon Blanc, R110. 2) Caldo verde, a traditional Portuguese green soup with chorizo, potato and kale, topped with a cheese croûte, served with a glass of Morgenster Cabernet Franc, R110. 3) Hearty beef soup with cannellini beans, served with sourdough bread and accompanied by Lourensford The Dome Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot, at R125.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

The Tasting Room pairs the estate’s flagship wines with palate-pleasing, belly-warming soups. Chrysalis white blend accompanies creamy chicken soup; Limited Release Chardonnay is perfect with creamy mushroom soup; The Limited Release SMV matches biltong soup; and Noble Late Harvest is a fine choice with orange and butternut soup. The cost is R150 per soup and wine. Flagship wines paired with delicious soups at Lourensford. This offer is for a minimum of two guests, with 24 hour advance booking essential. Contact: [email protected] | Tel 021 847 2300 | www.lourensford.co.za

The Coffee Roasting Company coffee shop at Lourensford is offering a soup of the day, with a pretzel stick, for R55. Millhouse Kitchen is also offering a soup of the day with a glass of Lourensford Flower Collection white or red wine, R65. Morgenster Estate Channel the Italian sunshine this winter with a delectable Italian platter for two. This features a seasonal soup, a selection of Italian cheese and charcuterie, pomodoro and mozzarella, olives, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and baguette.

The price for two, including two glasses of Tosca, the estate’s Super-Tuscan style blend, is R325. Available at the tasting room from Monday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm. Morgenster channels the Italian sunshine. Contact: www.morgensterestate.co.za | Tel 021 852 1738 | tastingro[email protected] Vergelegen Wine Estate