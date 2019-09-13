Television personality Terrence J at Boulders Beach during his recent SA trip. Picture: Instagram.

South Africa is home to many interesting experiences. If you find yourself in the Western Cape, here are some activities you must try: Learn about history at the District Six Museum in Cape Town

Memories of destruction and triumph are displayed at the District Six Museum, established in December 1994. The living memorial strays away from being a static exhibit by being space which celebrates South Africa’s heritage and confronts the complexities of its history.

Guided tours held by former residents provide visitors insight into their lives as they journey back in time to one of the biggest historical events in Cape Town. A portion of the tour is dedicated to answering questions and raising sensitive topics, a wonderful opportunity to learn.

Over the decades, the Museum has produced many diverse exhibitions involving a multitude of talented individuals. Visual and conceptual artists, sculptors, painters, musicians, curators, teachers, academics, youth and writers have all contributed toward the message of the museum.

Contact 021 466 7200.

Explore the gardens of Babylonstoren in Franschhoek

Set in the heart of wine country, with a stunning mountainous backdrop, the gardens of Babylonstoren’s are majestic. Get lost meandering the many paths that lead visitors through 15 clusters spanning vegetable areas, stone and pome fruits, nuts, citrus, berries, bees, herbs, ducks and chickens and even their prickly pear maze.

If you start to feel peckish, you’ll find their Greenhouse restaurant tucked away between the oak trees, boasting an enticing refreshment station. All their food is served picnic-style, in wooden crates, with the preserves, jams and salads served in jars, while fresh bread from their wood-fired oven arrives fresh to your table.

Their second restaurant on location, Babel, is housed in the old cow shed, and encompasses a beautiful blend of Cape Dutch architecture and contemporary glass walls. If you’re looking for something nonconventional, try their creative flavour combinations. They have a farm-to-fork philosophy which means they serve food that is seasonal and that reflects their “pick, clean and serve” approach.

Contact 021 863 3852.

See the penguins at Boulders Beach

Along the white sand shores of Boulders Beach, you’ll find the black and white African Penguins waddling around, lounging in the shade or swimming in the waves, occasionally emerging from the water to spy on tourists.

Located just outside of Simon’s Town, the picturesque destination is sheltered from the wind and makes for an ideal spot to dip in the water.