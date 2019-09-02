Strawberry picking season starts in September. Picture: Instagram

Cape Town is the jewel in the crown of SA tourism and a great city to explore anytime of the year. But it is #TourismMonth and it's also the beginning of spring, so there's no better time to check out what the Mother City has to offer.

One of the main things that every visitor mulls over, no matter where you're off to, is their budget.

Cape Town might have a lot to offer for local and overseas visitors but things can get pricey very quickly.

The team at Cape Town Tourism have shared their ideas for things to do in the city that don't cost more than R50 and these are our top four picks.

Visit the Green Point Urban Park

Cost: Free

This park has fast become a favourite with locals and visitors alike. It's a great spot to picnic and it's family-friendly. There is an outdoor gym an adventure park space and of course all the different plant species and birds to check out.

The District Six Museum

Cost: R40 entry for adults

Many visitors will come and go and never really get a sense of the history of Cape Town. The District Six Museum is a great place to start to not only educate yourself about the forced removals of people during the apartheid era but also to connect with a more authentic side of the city. You will be transported to the vibrant neighbourhood that was District Six because this space is very interactive.

The Warrior Toy Museum in Simon's Town

Cost: R10 per adult and R5 per child

This toy museum is a great day out for both young and old. From model cars, boats, trains and planes you will get lost in the collections that this museum has on display. It's a definite must-see for collectors and toy lovers, but also just for the casual visitor or kid looking to get a snap shot of this toy wonderland.

Strawberry picking in Stellenbosch

Cost: R45

At some point you must venture to the Cape Winelands so why not stop over at Polkadraai strawberry farm? The picking season starts in September and you can pluck and pick as many strawberries as you want. When you've had your fill there are lots of great activities for the kids to enjoy from pony rides to face painting so it's a guaranteed great day out.

