The view across False Bay towards Simon's Town and Cape Point is breathtaking. Picture: Tim Rolston

Thrill-seekers visiting Cape Town can choose from abseiling off Table Mountain, kayaking around Cape Point, exploring the lower slopes of Cape Town’s mountains via scooter, to sand boarding the dunes of Atlantis. The team at Cape Town Tourism have some suggestions if you're looking for an adventure:

Discover Cape Town’s secret underground tunnels

Below the pavements lies a system of 17th-century tunnels and waterways, once used to supply the city with fresh water from the Varsche Rivier.

This stream was formed by run-off water from Platteklip Gorge, Silverstream Ravine and other parts of Table Mountain. Instead of having it discharged into the sea, Dutch settlers built tunnels and canals to serve as a water catchment system.

Today, this network of once-forgotten tunnels has become a popular tourist attraction.



Sandboard off the dunes in Atlantis

Situated 40km from Cape Town you will find sand dunes that lends itself to sandboarding.

All you need is an adventurous spirit, a bottle of sunscreen, a good level of fitness and a few basic instructions for a fun-filled day on the slopes – and there's no sandboarding, skateboarding or snowboarding experience required.



Abseil off Table Mountain

After harnessing up and stepping off at the top, which happens to be the world’s highest commercial abseiling point, you will gently glide down 112m, adrenalin bursting through your veins.

All of this is topped off with amazing views. Once on the ground, you can hike down or walk up to take the Cable Car back to Tafelberg Road.



Kayak around Cape Point (hopefully with dolphins in tow)

Besides Table Mountain, Cape Point is one of South Africa’s most famous landmarks — and according to Sir Frances Drake the most beautiful cape in the world. It was he who in 1580 proclaimed Cape Point to be “the Fairest Cape” he had seen “in the whole circumference of the earth”.

What better way to explore this mystical part of the world by kayak, dwarfed by the towering cliffs of Cape Point and surrounded by an abundance of sea life, from dolphins and seals to sunfish?



Explore the outdoors on a Monster Mountain Scooter

Have a fun-filled day with the family while exploring the outdoors on a Monster Mountain Scooter.

These non-motorised push scooters, designed to explore the Swiss Alps, were recently introduced to Cape Town as a new, exciting, and eco-friendly way to enjoy nature. Your first track runs from the side of Signal Hill into Bo-Kaap.

After getting picked up, your Scootour continues, zooming down the lower slopes of Table Mountain.



There are more adventures awaiting on the Cape Town Tourism website.