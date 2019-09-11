Gondwana Game Reserve in the Garden Route will launch its Pioneer Trail in November. Picture: Instagram.

Gondwana Game Reserve in the Garden Route will launch its Pioneer Trail - a three-day walking safari for groups of eight guests in November. The walk will allow guests to explore the 11 000 hectares Big 5 game reserve by foot.

The route will cover 15 to 20 kilometres over two days, taking guests on exclusive, remote footpaths and game trails to three different remote tented camp locations.

They will spend each night in a different unfenced camp.

The camps will exude luxury - from themed walk-in tents with en-suite bathroom facilities including claw foot tubs, homemade meals made around the campfire to G&Ts under the stars.

Mark Rutherfoord, the founder of Gondwana Game Reserve, said the Pioneer Trail is one of the most exciting guest experience they have launched on Gondwana.

“Gondwana’s open grassland and fynbos landscape make it perfect for walking, and the climate suits summer activity when other parts of South Africa are too hot and humid.

“It allows guests to experience an open system game reserve on foot and appreciate the reserve’s fynbos landscape. The landscape comprises of thousands of colourful flowers, bulbs and succulents.

“The trail will access areas of the game reserve that are inaccessible to vehicles, including the remote tented camp locations which are spectacular and each occupies a different vegetation type on the game reserve,” he added.