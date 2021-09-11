Tourism Month: What to do in Western Cape for under R150

Day trips allow travellers to escape somewhere near home without it costing a fortune – and you don’t have to worry about accommodation or flight costs. Here are some fun day trips to try in the Western Cape for less than R150.

Spice Route View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice Route Destination (@spiceroutepaarl) Under an hour’s drive from Cape Town is the Spice Route. This Paarl attraction offers tastings and other experiences at various establishments located within walking distance of each other. The foodie in you will be spellbound for hours as you sample beer, wine, chocolate and other artisanal food. Entry is free. Visit www.spiceroute.co.za/

Up Cycles Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Up Cycles Bicycle Rental (@upcycles) Explore Cape Town by bike with Up Cycles. Their drop-and-go stations are at The Pavilion on the Sea Point Promenade, Silo 5 at the V&A Waterfront Silo District, and at the Bay Hotel on the Victoria Road strip in Camps Bay. With routes offered on their website, there are plenty of places to explore. One hour city bike rentals start from R80 with free helmet and lock supplied. Visit www.upcycles.co.za/

Wonderdal View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonderdal (@wonderdalworld) If you have young kids, then Wonderdal’s immersive and interactive edutainment experience will keep them occupied for hours. Based in Hazendal Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, children aged 5 to 13 can discover science, nutrition and nature across a variety of indoor and outdoor activity zones. And the Amuki characters will put a smile on the little one’s face. Rates start from R125. The adults can enjoy a range of experiences, including wine tastings, a beer garden and picnics – all at an extra cost. Visit www.wonderdal.co.za/