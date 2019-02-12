According to a recent press release this partnership stems from the Love Cape Town Marketing Incubator, a one-day workshop to help SMMEs understand more about how to market their business taking their financial constraints into consideration, which was developed by Cape Town Tourism

The recently announced partnership between Cape Town Tourism and Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Tourism and Events Management (CPUT) has the express objective to empower and uplift the tourism industry by cross-pollinating skills development between Small, Medium and Micro‐sized Enterprises (SMMEs) and students. According to a recent press release this partnership stems from the Love Cape Town Marketing Incubator, a one-day workshop to help SMMEs understand more about how to market their business taking their financial constraints into consideration, which was developed by Cape Town Tourism. The Incubator involves an overview of basic marketing principles, and access to Cape Town Tourism’s marketing managers through speed dating sessions.

“This Marketing Incubator puts into practice what many are discussing when it comes to skills development," says Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management. "It’s a practical approach to ensure that current and future generations of tourism professionals have access to top-level knowledge in a working environment. Tourism is a hands-on industry, so it’s fitting that tourism specialists are working face-to-face with business owners to offer best-practice tips and proven steps to enhance what their businesses have to offer.”

Leigh Dawber, Marketing Executive, Cape Town Tourism, also weighed in. “Not all of us have the means to go to university, and it’s well-known that SMMEs face multiple challenges in developing a business and keeping it sustainable. The Marketing Incubator helps our SMMEs through their journey, and gives them the credibility and stamp of approval from one of Cape Town’s most respected tertiary educational institutions.”

The Marketing Incubator has been developed into a lesson plan so that students can have access to these current marketing methods and material, whilst using real-life businesses to apply their skills in practice.

Parallel Learning

Directly connecting the students and the SMMEs, provides another parallel learning opportunity, where the fourth year Bachelor of Technology Tourism and Events Management students use these SMME businesses for their end year marketing plans.

The partnership also covers internships, guest lectures and orientation activations. “This partnership is an ideal means of educational edification, accessing top-notch knowledge that can put into practice what they’re learning right away," says Dr. Cynthia Dube, Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Having a direct line to the industry allows us to keep our students current, informed and given the practical experience they need to prepare them for successful careers.”

How to Access the Love Cape Town Marketing Incubator

The Incubator is currently accessible to Cape Town Tourism members and CPUT Tourism and Events Management students, but will be rolled out to a wider audience later in the year. To find out more, email [email protected]