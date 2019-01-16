If you are attending the #SunMet2019, you should add a bit of travel on your trip. Pictured is Robben Island. Picture: Supplied.

Known as Africa's Richest Race Day, The Sun Met is one of the first biggest events on the social calendar. The event will be held at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Saturday January 26. The who's who of South African celebville will be in attendance, including hosts Minnie Dlamini and sports star Usain Bolt.

Many people will be travelling to the event from all over South Africa- so we have compiled a guide of tips for your #SunMet2019 weekend.

Getting there:

If you are close to the Mother City, then why not gather a few friends for an epic road trip? If not, a flight would be the quickest way to get to Cape Town. Look out for January sales that offer deals on flights and accommodation.



The location:

Cape Town is the perfect backdrop to enjoy #SunMet2019. With its mountain views, wine farms and heritage sites- there’s plenty to do.

In between all the glitz and glam, make some time for a little adventure.

Start of the weekend with a wine tasting at Durbanville Hills, situated at Tygerberg Valley Rd, Cape Farms. One can choose between a normal pairing, biltong or chocolate.

There is an in-house restaurant if you keen on having breakfast or lunch. Or perhaps a picnic at the Company Gardens situated at 19 Queen Victoria Street. Known as the oldest garden in Cape Town, Company Gardens has much to offer, including a rose garden, Japanese garden, fish pond and aviary. It is close to places like the South African Museum, the Planetarium and the South African Art Gallery.

Travellers can also visit Robben Island, dine at V&A Waterfront or take the cable car up Table Mountain.



Travel tips:

* Take an Uber or Taxify if you need to get around.

*Create an itinerary of places you want to visit- and set clear timelines. You do not want to go to Cape Town and not explore the city.

*The City Sightseeing Cape Town bus is great for travellers who have limited time but want to see what the city has to offer.

