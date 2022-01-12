Trevor Noah flies the SA flag while holidaying in the fairest Cape

The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah has been sighted having the time of his life with his close friends, Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga, Sizwe Dlomo, Xolisa Dyeshana and his rumoured girlfriend, Minka Kelly, as they holiday in Cape Town together. They are sharing with us #friendship goals, as they post pictures on social media from their seriously rad holiday.

We’ve seen them at a birthday luncheon, visiting the Clos Malverne Wine Estate, go-carting, bowling, and even taking on the Nkao Tempela challenge on a cruise. In Noah’s latest Instagram video the star shows off the gorgeous Cape Town mountain range, sunset and coastline from his holiday abode. In the caption he wrote: “Go and visit South Africa. No filters needed…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) The post immediately got the attention it so richly deserves reaching more than 700 000 views with celebrities commenting on it. Singer Miley Cyrus commented: “Loveddddd my time in SA!”. Syngin Colchester from 90 Day Fiancé commented: “Miss it so much”.