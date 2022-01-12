Trevor Noah flies the SA flag while holidaying in the fairest Cape
Share this article:
The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah has been sighted having the time of his life with his close friends, Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga, Sizwe Dlomo, Xolisa Dyeshana and his rumoured girlfriend, Minka Kelly, as they holiday in Cape Town together.
They are sharing with us #friendship goals, as they post pictures on social media from their seriously rad holiday.
We’ve seen them at a birthday luncheon, visiting the Clos Malverne Wine Estate, go-carting, bowling, and even taking on the Nkao Tempela challenge on a cruise.
In Noah’s latest Instagram video the star shows off the gorgeous Cape Town mountain range, sunset and coastline from his holiday abode.
In the caption he wrote: “Go and visit South Africa. No filters needed…”
The post immediately got the attention it so richly deserves reaching more than 700 000 views with celebrities commenting on it.
Singer Miley Cyrus commented: “Loveddddd my time in SA!”.
Syngin Colchester from 90 Day Fiancé commented: “Miss it so much”.
While well known fitness coach Zehra Allibhai said: “Aww man, missing these views!! I would love love LOVE to go back to SA, for the views, the food and some of the kindest people in the world ❤️🙌🏽”.
It is unclear when Noah and Kelly will be heading back to New York, but it should be sometime this month as Noah has an upcoming show on January 21 at Madison Square Garden.
Take a look at the gang’s holiday so far: