V&A Waterfront’s Cape Wheel set to reopen before Easter

It’s no surprise that the Cape Wheel is one of the most popular attractions Cape Town has to offer, and to be fair, it was missed while it was away.

The Cape Wheel came into operation in 2008 and has since delighted international and local visitors, young and old, at its previous location between the Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre and the Union Castle Square in front of the kid’s playground and food court. The Cape Wheel however needed a new place to call home and is now located at the V&A’s Breakwater Boulevard, overlooking the waters of Granger Bay. The Wheel transforms Breakwater Boulevard into a new visitor attraction, with special elevated views across Granger Bay on one side, Robben Island in the distance, views of Table Mountain on the other end, as well as sights of Signal Hill and the Cape Town stadium.

Riders will, from 40 metres up, have below them the sight of commercial shipping traffic with giant container ships coming and going, large cruise and charter boats heading in and out of the harbour, kayakers accompanied by schools of dolphins and spotting the occasional whales that visit the bay. V&A Waterfront Chief Executive Officer David Green felt it’s the perfect time to get it up and running seeing that the Easter holidays are coming up. “We had to find the perfect location for the wheel and I’m excited that we will be reopening the experience once more. I think our visitors will especially enjoy repeat visits to experience the different views to be experienced at this new location,’’ says Green.

“The recent signs of economic recovery for tourism and retail have been extremely positive and at the V&A Waterfront, we are looking forward to the return of the iconic Waterfront Wheel as part of our attractions which offer jobs and support livelihoods of so many Capetonians.” The Cape Wheel is located close to the Waterfront’s boardwalk, with easy access to the Breakwater parking garage, while also providing a more open and relaxed public space for visitors to access the wheel. About the Cape Wheel