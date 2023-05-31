The V&A Waterfront included the SAPP in the lease and tenant house rules to align with its strategic sustainability and development objectives. Existing tenants due for renewal, as well as new tenants, are bound by the green lease agreement. According to V&A Waterfront CEO David Green, by incorporating sustainability into the lease agreement, the Waterfront aims to encourage water and waste management, energy efficiency, and cost savings among its tenants.

“It is important for the Waterfront to attract high-quality tenants willing to incorporate sustainability best practices into their operations as we invest in and implement measures to reduce the environmental impact of our portfolio of over 500 000 m² rentable commercial and retail space in order to meet our 2035 net-zero goal,” Green said. How the Waterfront is addressing plastics waste The Waterfront has implemented various measures to address plastic waste. It operates a Waste Recovery and Recycling Centre with a dedicated team responsible for collecting and sorting waste on-site.

Over 2 700 tons of waste, including about 12% plastic, was recycled or diverted from landfills in the past year. The Waterfront has collaborated with tenants on individual initiatives, such as providing drinking water in glass bottles and transitioning to biodegradable or reusable bags. The Waterfront acts as a platform for sustainability solutions, exemplified by its use of eco-bricks in the construction of The Ridge. Picture: Gareth Griffiths The Waterfront acts as a platform for sustainability solutions, exemplified by its use of eco-bricks in the construction of The Ridge, a large commercial building. This innovative approach reduced concrete usage by using about 12 500 eco-bricks made from stuffed plastic bottles. Re-use the cup partnership at Oranjezicht City Farm Market

The Waterfront has also partnered with the SA Plastic Pact to co-fund and co-design the Return-on-the-Go Plastic Cup Project. This initiative aims to promote the re-use of plastic cups at the Oranjezicht City Farm Market, fostering a culture of sustainability and reducing single-use plastic waste. V&A Waterfront Sustainability and Utilities senior manager, Mareli Cloete, said collective action can achieve greater impact than individual action. “Joining the SA Plastics Pact is one more step the Waterfront is taking in striving to be a neighbourhood free of single-use plastics and to be a world leader in systems-based circular design and innovative plastic waste management practices.” Some Waterfront tenants have adopted their own initiatives with the same sustainability goals. This includes hotels providing drinking water in glass water bottles instead of plastic bottles, and retailers moving to the use of biodegradable or reusable bag options.