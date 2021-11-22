Val du Charron Wine and Leisure Estate has something for everyone

The award winning Val du Charron Wine and Leisure Estate is situated in the picturesque Bovlei, ten minutes from the town of Wellington and under an hour from Cape Town. With a history of winemaking dating back to 1699 Val du Charron’s wines are available worldwide but are best enjoyed surrounded by the vineyards themselves at one of the Estate’s restaurants or from your own balcony at the 4 star Guesthouse or 5 star Coach house suite.

The Grillroom is simply nirvana for carnivores: grain-fed and grass-fed beef, dry or wet aged, is all aged between 22 and 55 days Venison, pork and chicken feature prominently along with salmon, prawns and calamari, and there are also vegetarian options on the menu. Trawling the extensive menu could take a while, enjoy it with a glass of the Estate’s award-winning wines. If you love meat this is a little bit of heaven with views to match. Visit this Black Friday for the amazing R49 burger and chips or book your Christmas Lunch Feast.

The family friendly pizzeria, Pizza Vista, is the place to hang out on a lazy day or after a long ride on one of the mountain bike trails. While mom and dad are having lunch, kids can cool down at the water park located on the lawn in front of the restaurant. The 4 -star Guesthouse offers guests the beauty of the winelands with all the convenience you would expect from luxury accommodation.