The Vineyard hotel in Newlands is the first in the Western Cape to offer its own AC and DC charging stations for electric vehicles. The charging stations were unveiled in October 2019 and will be used by the hotel’s own electric vehicles as well as being available to guests visiting the hotel.

"The Petousis Group of hotels has always focused on sustainability and 'Living Green' – The Vineyard's initiatives during the past drought led the Cape Town hospitality industry, and our on-going efforts to radically reduce waste along with water and energy consumption have won several awards," said George Petousis, CEO of Petousis Family Holdings, owner of The Vineyard, Townhouse Hotel and Oude Werf Hotel.

"We are delighted to be the first hotel in the Western Cape to offer its own AC and DC charging stations for electric vehicles and we are in the process of purchasing our own electric vehicles to serve our guests."

The launch was part of Generation.e's Electric Vehicle Road Trip Africa*, which aims to inspire "transformation to smarter mobility".