Vusumzi Magwebu appointed as Cape Town's city ombudsman

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town announced on Wednesday the appointment of its new ombudsman, Vusumzi Magwebu. The city said via a statement that Magwebu would serve in the position for the next five years. He will be responsible for ensuring complaints received from members of the public against the City of Cape Town are resolved in a manner that is "fair, objective, impartial, transparent, accountable and in the spirit of purporting the objectives of the Constitution of South Africa". According to the city, Magwebu holds a number of academic qualifications such as a bachelor of law, diploma in forensic investigations and a diploma in labour law. He is an affiliate member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

Prior to his appointment to the city, Magwebu held a senior leadership position at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

He was also a senior investigator at the office of the public protector. He held the position as manager of fraud and compliance at the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and prosecutor at the justice department.

The city said he had vast experience in forensics and investigations and was also a member of parliament.

Alderman Ian Neilson, a member of the mayoral committee for finance and deputy mayor of Cape Town, said the office of the ombudsman was a neutral office, which represented the democracy of the city council’s "customer centric approach".

“We are pleased to have Vusumzi Magwebu join us as his skills and experience will benefit our residents and the organisation as a whole.

“We must be kept on our toes and be accountable to our residents and ratepayers and ensure that we keep delivering services in the best manner possible,” Neilson said.

African News Agency