W Cape's most iconic holiday home hotspots









The Cape is also home to the most iconic tourist attractions such as Table Mountain, Robben Island, the V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied The Cape offers the longest coastline and some of the best beaches and waterfront developments in the country, most with Blue Flag status and with excellent amenities for holiday makers. The Cape is also home to the most iconic tourist attractions such as Table Mountain, Robben Island, the V&A Waterfront, Clifton and Camps Bay beaches, Hout Bay harbour, Boulders Beach, Kalk Bay (one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world), Bo-Kaap, Cape Agulhas (where the two oceans meet), the golf courses of the Garden Route and the fishing villages of the West Coast. Here’s a pick of ten top holiday hotspots check out this summer for the best apartments and houses: Clifton/Camps Bay Home to the country’s top beaches and the Camps Bay Promenade lined with restaurants and hangouts along with the fabulous Bay Hotel, these suburbs are SA’s answer to the French Riviera. Here you can rub shoulders with local and international stars and enjoy some of the best Instagram views. Choose from luxury apartments overlooking the Atlantic Beach to bungalows with direct beach access.

Bloubergstrand/Big Bay

Iconic views of Table Mountain, the best kite surfing beaches and a host of seaside restaurants and attractions such as Eden on the Bay, Blue Peter and Ons Huisie makes this area a top choice for holiday home buyers. There’s plenty of lock-up-and-go apartment complexes and security estates as well as luxury beach houses to choose from.

Strand/Gordon’s Bay

Strand offers a pristine 5km coastline with fabulous swimming and fishing and a promenade lined with modern apartment blocks, restaurants, a waterpark, put-put and Olympic-sized swimming pool. Gordon’s Bay also offers a fabulous waterfront area. Easy access from the airport and affordability make these areas a top choice. Choose from lock-up-and-go apartments to houses with spectacular views.

Muizenberg/Kalk Bay

Voted one of the world’s coolest suburbs, Kalk Bay attracts visitors from across the globe to its promenade area. Muizenberg with Surfer’s Corner as a landmark, is regarded as one of the best surfing destinations in the world.

Langebaan/Paternoster

A visit to these fabulous fishing villages of the West Coast will leave you in no doubt about whether you should invest in property according to Jaco and Tracey-lee Coetzee. They are close to Cape Town and the airport and offer one of the best beach holidays in the world.

Hermanus/Onrus

Best land-based whale watching in the world and its own Hemel en Aarde Wine Valley along with fabulous beaches await holiday home buyers. Prices have remained flat, so it’s a good time to invest in holiday or retirement property in this growing town.

Pringle Bay/Betty’s Bay

Located close to Cape Town in the Kogelberg biosphere with amazing bird and sea life, these areas are ideal for nature lovers.

Arniston/Witsand

These fishing villages of the Southern Cape offer one of the best climates and a laid-back holiday with a pristine coastline. Arniston is renowned for its white-washed fisherman’s architecture and offers mostly holiday houses, priced from around R2.5m.

Witsand lies on the Breede River Estuary and overlooks St Sebastian Bay and regarded as the “Whale Nursery of South Africa”. It offers property overlooking the river and well as the ocean with a choice of apartments and houses.

Knysna/Sedgefield

Situated in the heart of the Garden Route with a fabulous waterfront area and unique property such as Thesen Island, Brenton and the Pezula and Simola Golf Estates, makes Knysna a top choice for luxury holiday buyers.

Jeffrey’s Bay/St Francis Bay

Jeffrey’s Bay needs little introduction as it ranks as one of the world’s top surfing destinations with the greatest right hand point break in the world according to SA Surfing legend, Shaun Thompson.