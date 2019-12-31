The Cape offers the longest coastline and some of the best beaches and waterfront developments in the country, most with Blue Flag status and with excellent amenities for holiday makers.
The Cape is also home to the most iconic tourist attractions such as Table Mountain, Robben Island, the V&A Waterfront, Clifton and Camps Bay beaches, Hout Bay harbour, Boulders Beach, Kalk Bay (one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world), Bo-Kaap, Cape Agulhas (where the two oceans meet), the golf courses of the Garden Route and the fishing villages of the West Coast.
Here’s a pick of ten top holiday hotspots check out this summer for the best apartments and houses:
Clifton/Camps Bay
Home to the country’s top beaches and the Camps Bay Promenade lined with restaurants and hangouts along with the fabulous Bay Hotel, these suburbs are SA’s answer to the French Riviera. Here you can rub shoulders with local and international stars and enjoy some of the best Instagram views. Choose from luxury apartments overlooking the Atlantic Beach to bungalows with direct beach access.