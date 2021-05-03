Want a VIP experience up Table Mountain? Now you can hire a private cable car service

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has launched a private cable car service.

The famed attraction has drawn millions of visitors over the years and the new offering will add another layer of thrill for travellers.

Giselle Esau, Executive Manager of Brand and Marketing at TMACC, said the private cable car service is ideal for those who want to ensure that there is an "extra level of social distancing and privacy" when they visit the top attraction.

So, how does it work? When guests arrive, they will skip the queues (the queues can get crowded) and head to their private cable car.

The cable car will be yours to use during your return trip. Once inside, you will get to enjoy a picturesque ride up the cableway, with a 360-degree view from the top.

The private car experience is available to the public for purchase online via Webtickets. Tickets can only be redeemed from Monday to Friday during TMACC’s operating hours.

“Our commitment has and will always be to ensure memorable moments at the Cableway, which is why we are proud to include this as part of our offering,” said Esau.

Table Mountain was named Africa's leading tourist attraction at last year's World Travel Awards. With more than 29 million visitors over the decades, the win cemented the destination as one of the top attractions on the continent.

Table Mountain took home the same accolade in 2019 and 2013.