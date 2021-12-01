Want to save money on travel? Here are some cheap camping ideas
Camping trips are perfect to get in touch with nature. Not only are they budget-friendly, but they allow travellers to fully immerse themselves in their surroundings, with no wi-fi or other luxury conveniences (there's glamping for that) to distract them.
Here are three places you can visit:
The Berg River Resort, Western Cape
The Berg River Resort, 60km northeast of Cape Town between Paarl, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch, offers activities for the entire family. Their camping sites boast a braai area, 15-amp plug point and communal ablution facilities.
In addition, campers get access to a 3.5m deep Olympic pool, a children’s pool and a water slide. Canoeing at the river is also available at an additional cost. Camping rates start from R360 for two. Visit www.bergriverresort.co.za/
Protea Hotel by Marriott Karridene Beach, KwaZulu-Natal
Just 20 minutes south of Durban, this offers camping sites with electricity, ablution blocks, and use of the hotel facilities like mini-golf, two swimming pools and the gym. It’s also close to Illovo beach.
Rates start from R60 for children and R115 for adults. Visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/durka-protea-hotel-karridene-beach/
Thorn Tree Bush Camp, Gauteng
Set in the Dinokeng Big Five Game Reserve, this is every nature lovers' paradise. From magical sunrises to excellent game viewing, guests here can truly experience the African bushveld.
There are six concealed stands with a toilet, shower, electricity and braai facilities. Stands are separated by bushes and trees for privacy.
Limited off-grid wilderness sites are available for “more experienced and adventurous campers”. Camping rates start from R520 for up to four people. Visit www.thorntreebushcamp.co.za