WATCH: 5 reasons why Cape Town reclaimed 'top tourist city' title









Dominating the skyline and an icon on most Cape Town merchandise is Table Mountain. From the top of Table Mountain, we can shout that Cape Town is the best tourist city in the world! The Mother City has long been considered the tourist capital of South Africa, but now it can boast the top international city for the 7th year in a row after votes from almost 4 ,000 votes were tallied from Telegraph readers. There are many reasons why Cape Town is a tourist hotspot, we’ve narrowed it down to five. Mountains Dominating the skyline and an icon on most Cape Town merchandise is Table Mountain.

This flat topped tourist attraction is famous for its breathtaking views and a cable car to quickly get you to the top. For hikers, the journey to the top may take a bit longer as the steep trek up Platteklip Gorge will challenge even the fit among us.

Lion’s Head attracts hiking enthusiasts and Instagram influencers from across the world. It’s a relatively short hike with the reward of amazing panoramic views.

If you’d rather trade in hiking mountains for stunning sunsets and sundowners, then Signal Hill is the perfect spot.

Food

To quote the late American celebrity chef and travel enthusiast Anthony Bourdain, "I think food, culture, people and landscape are all absolutely inseparable". Some would say one of the best reasons to travel to the Cape is for the diverse range of foods.

With Cape Malay cuisines, tshisanyama (braai or barbeque) and the famous Gatsby, travellers thrive in the food scene.

Beaches

The Atlantic waters might be chilly, but the white sand and stunning beaches make up for it! Our top picks are Llandudno, Clifton 1st - 4th, Beta Beach at Bakoven, and at Boulders Beach, you might bump into some African penguins.

Architecture and historical buildings

The distinctive multi-coloured houses in Bo-Kaap, in the heart of the city have origins dating back to the 1760s. These bright houses were once only allowed to be white while on lease to slaves who lived in them. However once slaves were allowed to buy property they painted their houses bright colours as an expression of their freedom.

Cape Town is rich in history and monuments to account for it. Take a tour through the Castle of Good Hope, the star-shaped fort which was built 340 years ago. Or visit the Iziko South African Museum for the natural history collections.

Wines

Cape Town is a renowned destination for wine connoisseurs from around the world. You don’t have to travel too far to visit some of the oldest and top wine farms in the region which can be found in the city’s backyard.

