From the top of Table Mountain, we can shout that Cape Town is the best tourist city in the world!
The Mother City has long been considered the tourist capital of South Africa, but now it can boast the top international city for the 7th year in a row after votes from almost 4 ,000 votes were tallied from Telegraph readers.
There are many reasons why Cape Town is a tourist hotspot, we’ve narrowed it down to five.
Mountains
Dominating the skyline and an icon on most Cape Town merchandise is Table Mountain.