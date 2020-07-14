WATCH: A virtual tour of Cape Town without tourists

If you are having Cape Town FOMO, then let local Mike Zuma take you on a tour of the award-winning South African destination.

The video, which was posted on dw.com/, takes viewers on a journey to the city. If you are expecting the streets to be busy with tourists, you won’t find any.

Zuma takes viewers to iconic landmarks as South Africa battles the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw international borders closed down since late March.





He starts with ‘one of the oldest Black townships in the Western Cape’ called Langa. The township is usually a tourist hotspot- boasting art and culture.





“Generally, this area will be filled with guests, with people. However, with the Covid-19 situation, it’s currently dry and drab,” he said as he ushers viewers to his favourite spots in the city. His first stop? Long Street, which he describes as a “vibrant part of Cape Town Central Business District’.

He says it's a place that attracts people aged between 18 to 35 years old. He then travels to The Company's Gardens, another beloved Cape Town attraction. Here people come to feed squirrels and take in the majestic views. Zuma then heads to a section of Table Mountain that boasts incredible views of the city.





“Even from here, there’s an amazing view of the city, so it is pretty much a blessed spot in the city centre,” he said.





Other attractions include the V&A Waterfront, where guests can take a ferry to Robben Island. He stops the tour at a famous eatery called Mzanzi Restaurant, which is popular among international tourists.