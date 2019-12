WATCH: Cape tour guide on why you should visit eKasi









Zozo Dano, a qualified tour guide and owner of Ngena Ekasi Township Tours. Picture: Kelly-Jane Turner Zozo Dano, a qualified tour guide and owner of Ngena Ekasi Township Tours is passionate about township tourism and what it offers to both foreigners and locals.

Here are the reasons why he believes township tourism should be supported.

#VisiteKasi because it supports locals and their businesses





“Township tourism is a very lucrative industry and there are lots of people who benefit from it. Firstly, we as tour guides and tour operators benefit because today I've got a car because from my tourism business. The local restaurants and markets I take the tourists to benefit as well,” said Dano.





#VisiteKasi because township tours can take you to amazing places





“When tourists go on our eKasi tour, we walk them around Gugulethu where they get a chance to mingle with locals. I also take them to historical sites and our monuments such as the Gugulethu 7 and the Amy Biehl Monument,” he said.





#VisiteKasi because the food is amazing!





“Firstly ne, Gugulethu is dominated by Xhosa people, and Xhosa people like meat. I take them to tshisanyamas for lunch, where they offer braaied meat and people like to go there for vibe. Mzoli's, 50 on Gugs and SoChilla are some of the places we visit.”





#VisiteKasi because the tour guides make sure you stay safe





“When it comes to safety, our tours are very safe and people feel comfortable when they go with us. We know don’t go to places that are problematic and we arrange with the South African Police Services to be visible when we do our tours.”





#VisiteKasi because it’s right on your doorstep





“I'll be honest with you South Africans have a tendency of not visiting our places. The foreigners are our biggest market. They are the ones that pay for this, they are the ones that are interested and curious about visiting our townships. It's very important for locals to actually know the townships and familiarise themselves with African communities as well,”said Dano.





This article is part of the Sapa+ #Inform campaign.