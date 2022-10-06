WATCH: Cape Town is cheap, gloats Russian businessman who ‘struggled’ to spend R500K

In the land of “skhothanes” and blessers, Russian businessman Iman Gadzhi, who was born in the UK, has gone viral on TikTok and other social media after saying he has tried blowing his money in Cape Town but had failed dismally. In a video clip on TikTok, the “22-year-old high school drop-out” and owner of social media media marketing agency, IAG Media, revealed that he has struggled to spend more than $30 000 (about R500 000) in the Mother City.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I have tried my best in Cape Town to spend more than $30 000 a month. I can’t!” said Gadzhi. @realimangadzhi Cape town is so cheap! ♬ original sound - Iman Gadzhi

Gadzhi revealed that he lives in Cape Town for a few months of the year and, during that time, he tries to spend as much as he can. “I spend four months a year in Cape Town. My house is 12 000m². I have a steam room/sauna. I have a full-home cross-fit gym. I have two security guards on rotation. I have a full-time chef, who cooks me three meals a day,” said the young entrepreneur. The YouTuber, who neither considers himself a Russian nor a Brit, went on to elaborate that he has been to several restaurants and tried to look for the most expensive bottle of wine. He has never been able to find “anything” for more than $100.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Cape Town is so cheap that it’s insane,” said Gadzhi proudly. TikTok user Tarren-Jade responded: “For you it’s cheap but for someone that’s been born here, it’s not cheap at all.” Another user, @mmolammola, exclaimed: “Lol..to think that as South Africans we consider Cape Town as the most expensive city in this country.”

Story continues below Advertisement