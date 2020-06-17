WATCH: Cape Town Tourism ropes in celebrities for #LoveCapeTown Lockdown Survival Guide
With South Africa in lockdown since the end of March, many travellers have serious In a bid to help lift the spirits, Cape Town Tourism has reached out to some of the city’s most-loved local celebrities creating a #LoveCapeTown Lockdown Survival Guide. These videos share lockdown tips to manage to stay indoors, but most importantly provides a healthy dose of humour, in true Capetonian style!
The #LockdownSA series of videos features comedians such as Marc Lottering, Mel Jones and Nik Rabinowitz, musicians including Chad Saaiman and Acoustic Element, sports stars like Scarra Ntubeni and JP Duminy, and Brand Guru Thebe Ikalafeng, sharing their tips on how they’re coping with the lockdown while providing some comic and musical relief during these crazy times.
Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism, said the organisation wanted to share some light relief to help us all tackle this challenging new normal.
“We’re living in strange times right now and we know that many people are struggling to find reasons to smile. But we must never forget that in the Mother City, we are remembered for the heart and soul of our people. The warmth and neighbourliness of Capetonians have continuously been recognised on the global stage so if you can’t visit us right now, we will bring the entertainment to you,” he said.
Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism said campaigns like #LoveCapeTown Lockdown Survival Guide showcase the city’s warmth, passion, welcoming nature, and our humour, which will encourage people to visit post-Covid-19.
“As a visitor walks through the streets of Cape Town, explores our national parks, enjoys our beaches, enjoys what our Winelands create, they will undoubtedly enjoy the natural beauty of Cape Town. But what turns that enjoyment into a love for our city is what we as locals offer,” he said.
Highlights of the series include the opportunity to dig deep into the imagination of popular YouTuber Mark Fitzgibbon, Cape Malay culinary legend Fatima Sydow’s delicious Sunday morning koeksisters, professional surfer and radio personality Deon Bing’s insight into how surfers who are desperate to get back into the water can still stay fit on land, and popular radio and TV star Tracey Lange’s tips on how activities like knitting can not only keep you busy but also provide warmth for someone in need.
View the full series here.