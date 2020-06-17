WATCH: Cape Town Tourism ropes in celebrities for #LoveCapeTown Lockdown Survival Guide

With South Africa in lockdown since the end of March, many travellers have serious In a bid to help lift the spirits, Cape Town Tourism has reached out to some of the city’s most-loved local celebrities creating a #LoveCapeTown Lockdown Survival Guide. These videos share lockdown tips to manage to stay indoors, but most importantly provides a healthy dose of humour, in true Capetonian style!

The #LockdownSA series of videos features comedians such as Marc Lottering, Mel Jones and Nik Rabinowitz, musicians including Chad Saaiman and Acoustic Element, sports stars like Scarra Ntubeni and JP Duminy, and Brand Guru Thebe Ikalafeng, sharing their tips on how they’re coping with the lockdown while providing some comic and musical relief during these crazy times.

Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism, said the organisation wanted to share some light relief to help us all tackle this challenging new normal.

“We’re living in strange times right now and we know that many people are struggling to find reasons to smile. But we must never forget that in the Mother City, we are remembered for the heart and soul of our people. The warmth and neighbourliness of Capetonians have continuously been recognised on the global stage so if you can’t visit us right now, we will bring the entertainment to you,” he said.