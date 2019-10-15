Are you a fan of things that go bump in the night? What about paranormal TV shows?
With Halloween around the corner, we decided to go in search of some of South Africa's most haunted towns and cities, and the one town that kept on cropping up during our online research was Uniondale.
For those who aren't familiar with the small town in the Klein Karoo, Uniondale is home to one of SA's most famous ghosts - the Ghost of Uniondale.
According to legend, Maria Roux and her fiancé were driving outside of the town one night when they crashed. There are conflicting accounts of the story, with some saying both died while others claimed that Maria was the only one to perish in the accident.
And so, the ghost of Maria can be seen trying to hitch a ride back into town and disappears when she gets into your car.