The iconic Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is hard to miss, but travellers looked twice when they witnessed a man in a 'Spider-Man' shirt perform a handstand on it.
The daring act was performed by Jeff Ayliffe, who describes himself on social media as “the outdoor media guy who loves finding balance in the sky, ocean and mountains. Freestyle flyer, surfer, climber, and father to an amazing son.”
According to Cape Town Ect, Ayliffe has done handstands on hotel water features, drone cages and plane cabins.
He documents it in a series of pictures called #handstand365. This particular one in the Mother City was his “most difficult handstand to date.”
He posted on his Instagram page on Thursday: “Thanks so much to the @tablemountainca @jacqmaraisphoto @wsarwesterncape for an unbelievable morning. Right at this moment, I'm still trying to absorb this experience.