WATCH: Daredevil 'Spider-Man' performs handstand on Table Mountain Cableway









Jeff Ayliffe performs a handstand on Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. Picture: Jacques Marais. The iconic Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is hard to miss, but travellers looked twice when they witnessed a man in a 'Spider-Man' shirt perform a handstand on it. The daring act was performed by Jeff Ayliffe, who describes himself on social media as “the outdoor media guy who loves finding balance in the sky, ocean and mountains. Freestyle flyer, surfer, climber, and father to an amazing son.” According to Cape Town Ect, Ayliffe has done handstands on hotel water features, drone cages and plane cabins. He documents it in a series of pictures called #handstand365. This particular one in the Mother City was his “most difficult handstand to date.” He posted on his Instagram page on Thursday: “Thanks so much to the @tablemountainca @jacqmaraisphoto @wsarwesterncape for an unbelievable morning. Right at this moment, I'm still trying to absorb this experience.

"Undoubtedly my most difficult handstand to date, despite a tether, a fall forward was not an option. The job of shutting out absolutely everything, and finding a place of total calm, was so rewarding, and to a degree, a life spent dancing with these situations gave me the tools to have made this one special.” (sic).

The handstand was Ayliffe’s #332. The number is quite symbolic for him.

“I looked the number up. It's an angelic number, that sends positivity, and makes you happy. A number that tells you everything is in order in your life, and that so far, you have done everything right,” he added on his Instagram page.

Social media users commended him on this act.

@chriscrossingsa commented: “That's a cool one, Jeff. The cable car has been such an integral part of your adventure lifestyle. Great to honour it with a photo.”

@corneldejongh commented: “Nice one Jeff! Will love to join you with one of your handstands someday!”

Note: DO NOT try this at home.

WATCH: