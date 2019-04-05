Formula One racing legend David Coulthard will be the man behind the wheel for the Red Bull Cape Town Circuit event. Pic: Supplied

Formula One legend David Coulthard confirmed to be behind the wheel when the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing car thunders through the streets of Cape Town on 2 June 2019. Cape Town - 4 April 2019 – After weeks of speculation it has been confirmed that Formula One racing legend David Coulthard will be the man behind the wheel for the Red Bull Cape Town Circuit event. Coulthard is synonymous with the glitz and glamour of F1 racing and will add this iconic experience to an illustrious career which includes 13 race wins and 62 podium finishes.

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner, commented: "Formula One is a global sport, but with a finite number of countries on the racing calendar, it is down to our show car team to travel farther afield and share the speed and sound of our sport with as many fans

as possible.”

Red Bull Racing has taken the thrills of Formula One to far-flung cities like Hanoi, Tokyo and Mexico City and returns to South Africa to excite more fans in 2019. “We received an incredibly warm welcome when we first took our show car to Cape Town back in 2011 and we are delighted to return this year, powering the car down Cape Town’s iconic Grand Parade on June 2nd,” explains Horner.

“South Africa has a great heritage in F1, stretching back to 1962, and we look forward to seeing fans, old and new, turn out in force to witness the spectacle.”

Speaking at the Bahrain Grand Prix about the Cape Town showcase, Coulthard also shared his excitement: “I’m super excited to be in Cape Town in June for the Red Bull Circuit event. I’ll be driving the Formula One car, demonstrating the power, energy and excitement of what Grand Prix racing can bring.





I haven’t been to South Africa since we were in Kyalami in 2011, so I’m delighted we’re bringing Formula One back to Cape Town. See you there, looking forward to it.”

Motoring enthusiasts will know that two of Coulthard’s Grand Prix wins came in the tight streets of Monte Carlo – the very place that DC delivered Red Bull Racing’s first podium finish in 2006.

His smooth driving style is ideal for tight street circuits and he is known for performing well when in the spotlight of thousands of cheering fans, like when he performed doughnuts at night in front of Belfast City Hall in November last year.

With the showpiece driver confirmed, Red Bull Cape Town Circuit on Sunday, 2 June 2019 is shaping up to be a scintillating spectacle of speed and precision for the whole family.

The historic Grand Parade is the idyllic setting to bring together the power of Formula One and the majesty of the Mother City.

For more information, please visit www.redbullcapetowncircuit.com.