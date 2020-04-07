WATCH: Eerie, yet beautiful, drone footage shows Cape Town like you've never seen her before

Cape Town is one of the most visited cities in South Africa. Known for its alluring views, world-famous attractions, and delicious cuisine, the Mother City is one city on everyone's bucket list. As the city has stopped all of its tourism offerings due to the South African lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, Cape Town is no longer the vibrant city it once was. As drone pilot Luke Bell and his team at Step Above found when they captured some scenes around the city during its lockdown. The video content, which has since garnered over 84 000 views on YouTube, shows an empty city. The team shot in some of the city's famous landmarks, including Camps Bay, Clifton, and Table View.

Bell, who said he captured some eerie scenes around the city, told IOL Travel that the team spent two days shooting the content.

He said their drone ROC is listed as an essential service, and the team conducted all of these flights legally.

"We wanted to show everybody what Cape Town looks like during lockdown, especially since they were not able to view the city as they were at home. It's also a historic event, so we wanted to capture it, " he said.

He said that once he viewed the footage, he realised that people were abiding by the rules.

"Seeing all of this has shown me how well people are sticking to the rules. These are dark times for sure, but it is very promising to see our country taking the situation so seriously, " he added.

WATCH

Video courtesy of Step Above.