WATCH: Escape to these Western Cape attractions during level 3

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With the Western Cape launching the ‘One Day’ initiative, travellers can virtually tour the Western Cape’s beauty spots from the comfort of their couch. The campaign’s primary aim is to showcase the Western Cape’s natural and cultural richness while supporting local tour guides to earn an income through virtual tours. Here are two virtual tours to check out: Explore Cape Malay culture

There are few things in this world as alluring as the heady smell of spices from a Cape Malay curry. It’s a sensory feast made all the more special by host Latifa Cozyn, who is from Cut Above Tours.She will take travellers to the Bo-Kaap and its beautiful its surrounds.

The tour includes a visit to the Bo-Kaap museum visit, a visit to the local spice shop and other fascinating parts of Bo-Kaap and Kalk Bay.



Explore Plett and Tsitsikamma

Plett is one of the Western Cape’s best-loved locations. The seaside town boasts beautiful beaches;l, renowned nature reserves, a free-flight sanctuary of exotic, boutique wine estates and myriad outdoor adventures. It’s the site of the legendary African Otter Trail and a favourite spot for visiting behemoths – the whales that return each year.

Tsitsikamma is a magical area where the cry of the turaco echoes through dense trees. It’s home to the renowned Storms River Mouth, Big Tree (a Yellowwood that is over 1000 years old), and the world’s highest commercial bridge bungee jump off the Bloukrans Bridge. There’s also the Tsitsikamma Canopy Tour, where guests can glide through the treetops via ziplines.