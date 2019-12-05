Klaasenbosch Winery located in Constantia Upper that has been converted into Constantia estate goes on sale for R32m. Picture: Supplied.

The historic Klaasenbosch Winery located in Constantia Upper and dating back to 1790 is looking for a new owner. Janine Stevenson and Steven Holvec from Seeff Constantia Upper said it is is one of the original Cape Dutch buildings, which date to the early wine farms in the area and has been converted into a spectacular five-bedroomed homestead featuring one of the most unique interior designs on offer in the Cape.

It is set on a large plot of 2,949sqm with beautiful gardens. Potential buyers have many options for what to do with the property once they purchase it. Perhaps they could convert it into a holiday home or a small boutique hotel. The options are endless.

The luxury home features traditional barn-doors in the entrance hall, a double-volume living room with a feature wood-burning fireplace, built-in bar and doors opening onto the inner courtyard. There’s also a billiard room and study and a separate laundry and scullery.

The beautiful master suite is the epitome of luxury, with its own lounge, indulgent ‘his hers’ dressing rooms, additional built-in wardrobes, a deluxe en-suite bathroom with a two-way fireplace and sliding glass doors into a conservatory with a private temperature-controlled swimming pool. The two dressing-rooms are easily convertible back into two bedrooms with a dedicated full bathroom, say the agents.