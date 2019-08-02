The Kleinmond Lagoon filling up. Picture Twitter

All across the Western Cape dam levels remain an issue, as does the estimated rainfall the province will receive this winter. The town of Kleinmond is now celebrating the good rains it received and the fact that for the first time in four years the Kleinmond Lagoon has filled up.

The town is nestled between the Palmiet Mountains and the Atlantic Ocean but if water doesn't flow from the mountain, the lagoon dries up.

On 31 July, the water came rushing down and the lagoon was filled up - remarkably this is four years to the day the lagoon was last flooded.

In the video posted by Western Cape MP Ricardo Mackenzie, people can be seen celebrating the water rushing into the lagoon.

Kleinmond Lagoon opening up first time in many years. 🇿🇦😊😊 pic.twitter.com/QrcOhjVp9m — Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) July 31, 2019

This is good news. I have lobbied the council to open it up artificially for years with no success. The quality of the water is very poor when it is closed for years. The installation of gabions near the mouth have stopped it opening annually as per nature intended — Anton de Waal (@crayfishhunter) August 1, 2019

Since then, the waters have calmed but the lagoon is filled and locals are hoping for further good rainfall.

This is also good news for the tourism prospects of the town which relies largely on seasonal visitors, especially sun-seekers in summer.

Kleinmond beach is a popular tourist attraction, as is the resorts, camping sites and restaurants in the area.