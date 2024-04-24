WATCH: Four Easy day hikes in the Table Mountain National Park, Cape Town

With its mild temperatures, autumn is the best time to take a hike in and around Cape Town. With breathtaking landscapes, Cape Town boasts an array of hiking trails that cater to both seasoned adventurers and casual ramblers alike.

From rugged coastal paths overlooking the Atlantic Ocean to serene mountain trails offering panoramic views of the city and beyond, the city’s diverse terrain offers an abundance of outdoor experiences waiting to be explored. We took a look at four easy day hikes in the Table Mountain National Park that are recommended by AllTrails hiking guide.

Signal Hill Spine on Table Mountain Signal Hill. Picture: Independent Newspapers This 5km out-and-back trail near Cape Tow is generally considered an easy route, taking on average around 90 minutes to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, running, and walking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is good to hike all year round, weather permitting. Dogs are welcome and may be off-leash in some areas.

The trail is in the the Cape Floral region of the national park, which is one of the richest floral regions in the world. Over 70% of the flowers are endemic to Table Mountain. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) awarded Table Mountain Heritage Status for being a natural site that is part of the Cape Floral Kingdom. Length: 5km

Elevation: 150m

Route type: Out & back Kloof Corner The staircase up to Kloof Corner. Picture: Independent Newspapers

Near Cape Town CBD, this 1.9-km out-and-back trail is generally considered a moderately challenging route. The best times to visit this trail are January through October. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash. It is a perfect hike for beginners as it is well paved and marked. The start of the hike is relatively easy. As you get to the end of the last 500 metres, it becomes pretty steep. The views at the trig beacon on the contour path are incredible and serve as a perfect spot to watch the sunset. There is ample place to picnic while taking in the views. If you walk 10 metres to the left of the trig beacon you will find an awesome open cave which is a great spot to soak it all in. Length: 1.9km

Elevation: 174m

Route type: Out & back Tranquility cracks via Corridor Ravine

Views along the Tranquility Cracks via Corridor Ravine trail. Picture: Independent Newspapers Tranquility cracks via Corridor Ravine is a 7.9km loop trail that is a more gradual way up Table Mountain. Tranquility Cracks are a maze of hidden caves and a mossy yellowwood forest concealed within secret cracks on the top of Table Mountain. Hidden from the outside world, you really feel like you’re stepping into serenity and tranquility when you enter the Tranquility Cracks. It can be considered to be slightly more challenging than the other routes but the vistas are worth the extra effort. The best times to visit this trail are January through April.

Length: 7.9km

Elevation: 757m

Route type: Loop Newlands Forest Short Circuit Newlands Forest. Picture: Independent Newspapers Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes on average 75 minutes to complete. This 3.4km loop trail near Newlands is a very popular area for hiking, running, and walking, so you'll likely encounter other people while exploring. It’s a great local trail with plenty of people walking their dogs and is both shady and protected from the wind.