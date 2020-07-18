WATCH: Grab your glass and enjoy a free wine tasting tour at De Toren Private Cellar
You can tour one of the world's most luxury wine estates, De Toren Private Cellar, from the comfort of your home.
De Toren has introduced new and engaging virtual tasting experiences, tours and sessions with the winemakers, and you can enjoy these offerings anywhere in the world.
De Toren Private Cellar is a boutique winery specialising in luxurious, world-class Bordeaux-style wines and is situated on the Polkadraai Hills, overlooking the picturesque Stellenbosch in the Cape.
Albie Koch, De Toren’s Managing Partner, said they were excited about the virtual offerings.
“De Toren has firmly established itself on the world’s wine map, so we’re naturally delighted to be able to invite the world to the estate through our newly available virtual extensions.
"To take a tour of the estate’s grounds and attend a tasting in the comfort of your own home, you can access a full tasting experience hosted by Cellar Master, Charles Williams via De Toren’s YouTube channel. You can also watch individual tastings on specific wines.
"To participate in other upcoming virtual experiences, send an e-mail to [email protected] and De Toren’s team will be in touch to structure bespoke digital content for you," said Koch.
In recent years, De Toren was ranked as one of the Top 10 Red Wine Producers in South Africa by the South African Wine Index and was once again nominated as New World Winery of the Year by tWine Enthusiast Magazine. De Toren was one of the first-ever South African wineries to produce Bordeaux-style wines and the very first to ever make use of a gravity-fed cellar.