WATCH: Grab your glass and enjoy a free wine tasting tour at De Toren Private Cellar

You can tour one of the world's most luxury wine estates, De Toren Private Cellar, from the comfort of your home.

De Toren has introduced new and engaging virtual tasting experiences, tours and sessions with the winemakers, and you can enjoy these offerings anywhere in the world.

De Toren Private Cellar is a boutique winery specialising in luxurious, world-class Bordeaux-style wines and is situated on the Polkadraai Hills, overlooking the picturesque Stellenbosch in the Cape.

Albie Koch, De Toren’s Managing Partner, said they were excited about the virtual offerings.

“De Toren has firmly established itself on the world’s wine map, so we’re naturally delighted to be able to invite the world to the estate through our newly available virtual extensions.