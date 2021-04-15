WATCH: Hotly-anticipated Hotel Sky opens in Cape Town

Hotel Sky held a grand launch in Cape Town on Thursday. The Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and head of infrastructure and investment in the Presidency Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa were among the guests. Hotel Sky, the newest South African hotel brand, aims to make a statement with its AI-powered robots, Instagram worthy backdrops, and its state of the art dining and entertainment options. The launch of the Cape Town hotel follows Hotel Sky Sandton, which opened in November last year. Wearing their masks, Minister Kubayi-Ngubane and Dr Ramokgopa were part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony before touring the hotel.

"Infrastructure projects capitalised and commissioned by government and the private sector are central to the Economic Recovery Plan as they provide the much-needed job opportunities, upskilling of workers as well as general economic activity with potential to increasing GDP growth," the Department of Tourism posted on its Twitter account.

The hotel, despite its extravagant design, aims to attract all kinds of travellers. According to its website, room rates start at R795.

Managing director of Richland Properties Paul Kelley, the developer of the project, told IOL Travel last year that it aims to “offer a five-star experience and a four-star product, at a two-star price.”

He said they wanted to bring a new dynamic product to the market, which caters for tech-savvy people.

"Our goal is to offer the best connectivity, a modern and unique style that reflects the local flair, and a product that is affordable with the best quality, thus reintroducing real hospitality and fun.

“The location of each hotel is extremely important. We offer a superior product at a superior address at the best price. Most budget or select-service hotels are outside of the business hub, which is why the rates are slightly lower. We want to offer more affordable rates in a prime location.”

There are plans to introduce eight additional hotels in South Africa, within the next 3 to 4 years.