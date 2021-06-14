WATCH: Inside Sarah Langa and Kefilwe Mabote’s girlfriends getaway at Hazendal Wine Estate
Share this article:
South African influencer Sarah Langa and award-winning digital media influencer Kefilwe Mabote gave us a glimpse of their girlfriend getaway to Hazendal Wine Estate at the weekend.
Langa, Mabote and their friends stayed at The Homestead, a Cape Dutch homestead that dates back to 1790.
The luxury accommodation boasts period furniture, striking artworks and opulent interior décor and can be hired on an exclusive-use basis.
Langa posted a series of images on her Instagram. One of them features them in white robes and slippers with their backs turned away from the camera.
Langa posted: “A weekend away with my girlfriends at the most incredible wine estate. Thank you for hosting us @hazendal_estate.” (sic)
The guesthouse, which can accommodate up to 10 guests and offers five luxurious spacious suites, comes with a 24-hour dedicated butler service, complimentary access to its supervised edutainment centre, Wonderdal, curated art tours by the Marvol Gallery and a tasting experience in the Wine Lounge.
Langa and her friends took in the scenery and enjoyed a relaxing weekend.
Meanwhile, Mabote also shared some cool footage of the trip.
She showcased the luxe life in a Reel, clad in a black gown and Versace sunnies.
She posted: “Well, I had to rehearse my future life for a bit this morning … The dream of not having to labour, owning a vineyard, having friends over for the weekend. Do you see the @hazendal_estate dream?!😍🥺” (sic)
She also said “@hazendal_estate really has been the best accommodation for me and my girls.” (sic)
Rates for the luxury accommodation starts from R19 950 a night.