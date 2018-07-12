The recent water shortages have had little impact on Cape Town’s international visitors. A video by Cape Town Tourism showed international travellers share their views on the water crisis and their overall experience of the city. Judging from the positive feedback, it was definitely one to remember. The three-minute video delves into the water shortages and what international visitors experienced during their visit.





James Austin from Switzerland said that he had friends in the country who had informed him about the water restrictions.

“I thought it may be a bit of an issue but it actually was not that bad,” he said. Anshuman Pancholi from Dubai said it did not dampen his overall experience.

As for the city itself, Nunurai Ndawana from Zimbabwe said he loved “the city, the people...everything was just nice…”



