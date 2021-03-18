WATCH: Lion’s Head like you’ve never seen it before

We all know Cape Town is beautiful, even on its gloomiest days. However, none could have prepared us for photographer and content creator Mike Eloff’s Instagram Reels, which will make you want to book a ticket to The Mother City to see Lion’s Head. The videos, found on his @lifeofmikeza, showcase Lion’s Head in all its glory. His most recent video of Lion’s Head garnered over a million views. The video was taken at night and shows views of the ocean with boats whizzing past. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Eloff (@lifeofmikeza) The mountain is also lit, probably because of the hikers trekking down. Another video posted by the content creator shows Lion’s Head at sunrise, with an aerial view of the clouds swaying.

Eloff’s social media fans shared their enthusiasm for the video.

User @campsbaygirl commented: “This is so trippy and absolutely breathtaking!”

User @olena.mikhanosha said: “Wow can’t describe with words! Incredibly done.”

Another user @carmenlorrainejacobs posted: “Incredible work! I love it so much!”

Planning a visit to Lion’s Head? Here’s what you need to know

We’re pretty sure Eloff’s video has inspired a trek up Lion’s Head. The best time to hike up is during sunrise. Most people pack coffee and pastries to enjoy with the view atop and to fuel them for the hike back down.

Sunset is equally popular with local and international visitors. If you decide to do a sunset hike, ensure you have enough light and water to trek back down. Always venture out in groups rather than by yourself.

The hike up takes about 90 minutes. Additional time is needed for those selfies and admiring the views along the way.

Pack enough water and food and carry a jacket.