Miley Cyrus in 'Black Mirror'. Picture: Netflix

Season 5 of 'Black Mirror' has been receiving rave reviews, with some even mentioning that this might be the best work from its script writers this far. While fans of the Netflix sci-fi series bemoaned the fact that it only contains 3 episodes, South Africans watched with glee when episode 2, called ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley too’ aired on the streaming platform.

Featuring Miley Cyrus as a pop star struggling with fame and identity, the US actress played second fiddle to the set location. Filmed in Instagram-worthy locations in Cape Town, it’s once again proof that the Mother City can compete with the best of them.

“We’ve never filmed in America. Every time we’ve had a location that looks like it’s in America, it’s either been South Africa, Canada or Spain. It’s too expensive for us to film in America.” ‘Black Mirror’ creator Charlie Brooker told Express.co.uk.

According to MyCityByNight, here are some of the lesser-known locations featured in the series:

Constantia

Cyrus’s character’s LA mansion was actually a home in Constantia.

Miley Cyrus in 'Black Mirror'. Picture: Netflix





Tygerberg Campus, University of Stellenbosch





Scenes from Ritman High School were shot at the Tygerberg Campus of Stellenbosch University’s medical school.



Bob’s Bar

Pictures: YouTube.com

An institute in Cape Town, Bob’s on Long Street was featured in the middle of the episode, and also in the last scene.

Cape Town's relationship with the international film industry is worth billions of rands, and a huge money-spinner for tourism. Just in the last three years, big budget films like 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' and 'The Dark Tower' were filmed in and around the Mother City.