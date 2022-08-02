WATCH: Passengers get treated to special performance from Cape Town Opera singers

You’re on a two-hour long domestic flight. There’s really not much you can do to keep yourself occupied besides read, listen to music or sit with your thoughts. But imagine being treated to a live concert, 1 000 feet in the air? Not many can add that to their list of flying experiences.

Story continues below Advertisement

LIFT passengers were given front row seats to a very intimate performance by the Cape Town Opera on a recent flight. Taking to Facebook, the domestic carrier shared a video clip of opera singers standing in the aisle and belting out a classic opera tune, much to the delight of passengers. Many could be seen taking out their phones and recording the surreal moment.

Passengers later commented on the post, with one person saying: “It was amazing and to top it, they repeated it due to the size of the plane!” In August last year, the airline become the official domestic carrier of Team SA’s athletes following a partnership with The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc). LIFT also partnered with Pick ‘n Pay Smart Shopper’s loyalty programme. Smart Shopper members who booked a LIFT flight online or in-store at any Pick n Pay nationwide earned 3x more loyalty points.

Story continues below Advertisement