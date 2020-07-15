WATCH: SA vineyard among 50 best wine tourism destinations in the world

World’s Best Vineyards revealed the 50 best wine tourism destinations in the world in the first-ever virtual vineyard awards this week. The 2020 Top 50 vineyards represented 18 countries and included first-time winners from India, Bulgaria and Japan. Delaire Graff Estate in the Western Cape also featured on the list. The World’s Best Vineyards list seeks to raise the profile of wine tourism despite the difficult circumstances that the travel industry has faced this year. Organiser William Reed and 2020 host partner Sonoma County Winegrowers wanted to recognise the efforts of wineries around the globe. The announcement of the Top 50 hopes to encourage travel to these outstanding destinations as doors begin to open again to visitors. In an opening speech during the virtual ceremony, founder Andrew Reed praised the wine industry for its quick adaptability to current restrictions on travel.

“It is a testament to this amazing community of winemakers and wineries that your flexibility and speed of response have allowed you to adapt your business model to survive, and even thrive," said Reed.

Big time winners

Argentina’s Zuccardi Valle de Uco took the top spot for the second year running. The famed winery has received many praises over the years for its picturesque setting and wine offerings.

Bodega Garzón in Uruguay came in second place for a consecutive year, followed by Domäne Wachau in Austria. The winery jumped 16 places to take the 3rd spot. France, Chile and Spain dominated the list.

Putting the spotlight on South Africa

Delaire Graff Estate in South Africa was placed 14th and awarded the Best Vineyard in Africa. It was the only vineyard from South Africa on the list. Delaire Graff wines rank among the most prestigious in the Southern Hemisphere. Here, you can savour breathtaking views of the Stellenbosch Valley.

Diversity

The World’s Best Vineyards list also seeks to recognise the diversity across established and emerging wine tourism destinations. Overall there were 17 new destinations in this year’s Top 50.

Château Mercian Mariko Winery marked a first-time entry for Japan coming in at number 30 and named the Best Vineyard in Asia. KRSMA Estates was placed 46th on the list, and this marked the first time India featured on the list.



