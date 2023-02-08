WATCH: Sea otter ‘terrorises’ swimmers on floating jetty

A TikTok user called overtime vet to the platform a video clip, showcasing four guys chilling on the waters until an otter jumped on their floating object, which seemed to have scared the sh*t out of them. According to a-z animals although otters seem cute and cuddly – and slimy, they are carnivores which means they have an inclination to ‘’hurt and kill any prey that comes their way,’’ yikes.

In addition, otters are able to infect humans and pets with rabies through bites and scratches, especially when in close contact with this wildlife animal. In the video clip, you can see four ouens (men) backing away as the otter casually comes closer. While the otter is chilling, they seem to be making strategic plans in their minds on how to escape the “horror”. Each time they jumped in the water, the otter followed. It seems the otter was having a lot of fun teasing them to the point where the mammal scared them out of the water.

#funny #fail #ocean #shoutoutot ♬ original sound - Overtime @overtime They was spooked by the otter 🦦 #otter One user wrote: ‘’In that situation I definitely would have just sat down and petted the otter like it was my dog.’’ Other viewers think the otter just wanted to play, you know, play a little Marco Polo with an OTTER! Another wrote: “If that otter wanted to get one of you it would have got one of you. Looks like it wanted to play.’’