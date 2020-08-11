WATCH: Soaring great white sets record for highest breach

An image of a great white shark shows the highest breach through the water ever recorded. The shot, captured by shark expert Chris Fallows, shows the great white shark hanging 15 feet (about 4.5m) in the air as it sinks its teeth into what looks like a fish. The winner of the Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off! #SharkWeek 🦈 pic.twitter.com/8xeBb88zHM — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) August 10, 2020 The shot, taken at Seal Island, a small land mass located 5.7 kilometres off the northern beaches of False Bay, near Cape Town, was released as part of the Discovery Channel's 'Air Jaws' series. According to the Daily Mail, the researchers tracked the sharks with a drone while Fallows used a purpose-built tow camera. Fallows spoke about the epic moment in an article published in the Daily Mail.

"They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, that picture is worth a thousand breaches. I can't believe how high it came out, it was just perfect ... a photo you dream of. This has to be the ultimate air jaws breach,' said Fallows.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the picture posted on Shark Week's Twitter account.

