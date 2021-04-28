WATCH: Somizi's luxury Cape Town holiday - from 'skinny' dipping to the yacht life

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung gave us all some FOMO during his latest trip to Cape Town, where he skinny-dipped, well sort of, in a hotel pool and enjoyed the fantastic vistas from the Jacuzzi.

Somizi also spent time at Leeu Estates in Franschhoek, the flagship property in the Leeu Collection.

While it is unclear what the dance choreographer did at the wine estate, Leeu Estates is famed for its monumental sculpture in the breath-taking fynbos and vineyards and food offerings.

Somizi and his BFF Vusi Nova enjoyed the ocean views on a yacht where we are pretty sure there was Champagne on tap.

The video of him jumping into a pool with barely anything on also went viral, with even South African rapper Cassper Nyovest commentig on the video.

He said: "Hahahaah you need to be stopped now!!!! I mean what comes after this?" (sic)

Another user said: "If "you only live once" was a person 😂👏"(sic)

No stranger to luxury travel

Last month, Somizi and Vusi checked into The Palazzo Hotel in Fourways. They stayed in The Penthouse Suite. In an Instagram video, Somizi gave fans a tour of the room. Spanning 405m², the state-of-the-art suite takes up the entire sixth floor of the hotel. According to the 5-star property, the Penthouse Suite is deemed one of the "largest and most beautiful hotel suites in South Africa".

There is also a lounge, dining room, private bar, study, kitchen, and two private balconies that offer panoramic views of Johannesburg.

The Penthouse Suite also comes with a minibar, which is at an additional cost.

In February, the pair went on a “bestiecation” to Cape Town where they flew private and enjoyed a trip on a yacht.