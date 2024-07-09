WATCH: Storm chasing with the Aitkenhead family in Cape Town this freezing wet weekend

Every year when the winter brings wild weather to Cape Town, some of us curl up in bed with a hot drink, but not this family. The Aitkenhead family from Sunset Beach take to the road to experience and capture on camera some of the wild winter weather that the Cape of Storms unleashes.

On Sunday, July 7th, the Aitkenhead family set out on an adventure to experience and capture the extreme weather conditions that lashed Cape Town this weekend. Their journey began at Camps Bay, where they photographed the tumultuous ocean, marvelling at the wild waves that lashed the coastline.

Next, they visited Maiden’s Cove, taking in the dramatic scenes of the four Clifton beaches, where waves crashed fiercely against the shore. The family then continued their journey to Bantry Bay and along the Sea Point Promenade. They stopped at the Sea Point swimming pool, witnessing high winds as a pedestrian battled to stay upright as the waves crashed into the pool. Their adventure led them to the iconic corner where Sea Point and Mouille Point meet, an area that is known for its ferocious waves.