As winter arrives in Cape Town, we decided to take drive to Franschhoek to get cosy with a stay at Mont Rochelle Hotel and Mountain Vineyard. With roaring fires, fantastic food and wine, it’s the perfect getaway.



Known to many as “Sir Richard Branson’s vineyard hotel in the Western Cape”, i t is situated away from the town centre, at the foot of the Klein Dassenberg Mountains and boasts spectacular views of the Franschhoek valley.





Mont Rochelle is a stunning 26-bedroom hotel with 4 suites, located just under an hour’s drive from Cape Town in the town of Franschhoek. The decor is contemporary with brightly coloured porcelain British bulldogs placed throughout the property, giving it a playful edge, reminiscent of the famous owner.





Each room is named according to a grape varietal. As we were a family of 4, we stayed in one of the luxurious Pinotage suites, with its own entrance hall, lounge, separate master bedroom and en-suite bathroom. There were 2 single beds in the spacious living room for our little ones (each with their own toy lion to take home) - and there was still plenty of room for us to relax.

Our suite had 2 balconies overlooking a private garden and the vineyards below.





We enjoyed a late afternoon wine-tasting, which is situated at the Country Kitchen - the hotel’s relaxed bistro style restaurant. The friendly staff took us through the wine tasting and we sampled a selection of award-winning reds and whites while our 5-year old twin daughters were treated to a grape-juice tasting - which they thoroughly enjoyed.





We nibbled on a selection of tasting room snack platters which included delicacies such as garlic snails, pancetta and homemade seed loaf, crispy potato skins topped with blue cheese crumble and coriander salsa with a crème fraiche,

Kalamata olives marinated in chilli, orange, rosemary and olive oil, grilled chorizo, charred baby leeks, smoked tomato aioli and snoek Pate.





The menu includes a selection of sharing platters for the not-so-hungry and the usual bistro fare of burgers, chicken and curries for mains.

There is a kiddies menu with all freshly prepared healthy choices for the little ones.





Our plan was to have dinner at Miko restaurant, however, we had feasted and were so full from our late lunch that we decided to relax in our suite and wait until breakfast - which was worth the wait!





Children under the age of 16 years old can stay the Pinotage Suites and Cap Classique Suites, inclusive of breakfast. They are accommodated in single beds, while cots are available for babies 2 years and younger.





Throughout our stay the hotel staff were extremely accommodating to our children and can tailor make activities for them. My kids loved playing bouille, tennis and croquet while I spent an hour being pampered in the eco-friendly Africology spa.





Guests can expect luxurious furnishings, the best quality cotton linen, organic Africology toiletries and plush bath robes. The accent is on their attention to detail, with a selection of refreshments available in the mini bar included - perfect for families with kids who tend to nibble constantly.





Take a look at what you can expect:

2019 Winter specials at Mont Rochelle include:





Stay for 3 nights and pay for 2, including accommodation, daily breakfast, a selection of drinks and snacks from the minibar, wireless internet and all taxes and local levies.





Winemakers dinner:





New for 2019, Mont Rochelle’s Winemakers Dinner is the ultimate winter treat for food and wine lovers that takes place in Miko's relaxed and intimate setting. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet the hotel’s winemaker, Dustin Osborne, whilst enjoying a delicious five-course menu. Paired with some of the best selections of Mont Rochelle wines, as well as premium and museum wines, these one-of-a-kind evenings are priced at R750 per person 7pm on the last Thursday of every month.





Sundowners special:





From the 20th May, guests will be able to enjoy a 2 for 1 offer on drinks every day between 5-7pm at Miko.



