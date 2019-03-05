Wasn't the Mannequin Challenge so 2016? Looks like EDM act The Chainsmokers has revived the trend. Picture: Instagram.

Just when we thought we left the Mannequin Challenge behind in 2016, popular EDM act The Chainsmokers revived the trend. The duo, consisting of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, was in South Africa for Ultra Music Festival this past weekend.

Getting time in between their busy schedule, the duo, alongside Martin Garrix and some other friends did the challenge at Boulders Beach, one of Cape Town’s most iconic sites.

Known for their colony of penguins, Boulders Beach attracts many high profile stars, including Terrence J, who was in the country for the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo.

In the video, the group showcase their moves, or lack of, to Rae Sremmurd - Black Beatles ft. Gucci Mane

And the real stars of the show were the penguins, who did not move during the minute long video.

Fans of the band were bowled over by the penguin’s performance. Bisencio said: “Those penguins are paid actor” (sic) while ahonen.leevi said “What!? How did they do this…” (sic). h

Meanwhile, the band could not stop praising South Africa. On an Instagram post, they said: "Come to South Africa they said 🙌🏻 hehe thank you Cape Town and Johannesburg holy [email protected] @ultrasouthafrica." (sic)



Watch the challenge here: