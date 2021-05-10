WATCH: There's a 'glass cottage' in Swellendam and everyone is going gaga over it

A TikTok user gave a tour of The Greenhouse at Fazenda Luxury Retreat and Farm in Swellendam, which she described as a “glass cottage”.

The Tik Tok account called travelology_101 posted the video.

The Greenhouse is in a secluded forest where you can immerse yourself in nature. The open-plan glasshouse with unlimited forest views is ideal for travellers who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of life and enjoy the company of birds and the sound of the river.

There is an outdoor plunge pool with a sun deck.

Unfortunately, according to the website, no pets are allowed and parties or loud music are prohibited. Neither is smoking in and around the forest or in the nature reserve areas.

The accommodation features a bed, a bathroom, lounge area, kitchen, fireplace and other modern conveniences needs for a holiday.

Travelology_101 explained more about the greenhouse: "It is about 2 hours 35 minutes out of Cape Town. The entire cottage is embedded in this lush green forest with this tranquil surroundings." (sic)

Mixed feelings

Many TikTok users commented about the beauty of the destination. However, some were concerned about safety.

Louise De Lange said: "It's SA, to dangerous today to be in a place where our rainbow nation can see in." (sic)

User Laura September commented: "I'm gonna need curtains" while another named @[email protected] commented: "It's a beautiful place but ah ah not for me to dangerous now a days… But I hope you had a lovely time."(sic)

One user @evolprinsloo made a Twilight reference.

"The only people that can live in a glass house be the Cullens." (sic)

Rates for the greenhouse starts from R2 150 a night. Visit https://www.airbnb.co.za/rooms/22277782?source_impression_id=p3_1620635892_wyS4da0AIBgLMqPs&guests=1&adults=1