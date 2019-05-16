This sunset in Camps Bay offers a view like no other. Picture and video: Instagram South Africa.

Camps Bay is one of those places that travellers have to see when they visit Cape Town. Its white sandy beaches and striking blue waters will leave you spellbound and feeling like you are in some exotic private. Camps Bay got even more appealing when a video by Instagram South Africa was posted on Wednesday night.

The video shot by Dan Mace shows the iconic beach at sunset. But, this one in particular looks like it was straight out of a painting. Instagram South Africa simply titled the masterpiece “Camps Bay sunset looking like a dream ✨”

In the video, a woman is seen taking a stroll on the beach while she admires the sunset, which creates a mirrored effect on the water.

Here's what some Instagram users had to say:

@Blushingvine said: “This is insanely beautiful. Only in Cape Town.”

@nicci_cpt simply said “W😍W!”

However, others questioned the authenticity of the shot. User madeye40 said: “Without any waves in the sea? In Camps Bay????”, to which someone else replied that it was shot near the tidal pool.

Watch: