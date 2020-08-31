WATCH: This TikTok star reveals a SA secret restaurant and we’re dying to dine there

Thank goodness for TikTok. The app is allowing users to share their hacks and tips to others, and we are grateful for TikTok star Dirk Swart’s recommendation of The Muisbosskerm, which he describes as a “Secret restaurant in SA”. He shared a glimpse of the restaurant in a video, which has since amassed thousands of views. Swart says he's been going to the restaurant since he was a child. @dirkokay Secret restaurant in SA🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦!! ##fyp ##southafrica ##tiktoksa ##tiktoksouthafrica ##foryou ##foryoupage ##travel ♬ Send Me on My Way - Guy Meets Girl “We have been going here since I was little and it’s called the Muisbosskerm. The people are really nice here,” he says in the short clip. The restaurant is situated right on the shore, about 5km south of Lambert's Bay on the Elands Bay Road.

Swart says once inside, guests start their dining experience with homemade bread that has been cooked in a clay oven.

He says the' food gets braaied in front of guests, and there’s plenty of fish options, from calamari to seafood rice.

“The atmosphere is amazing, and you do not eat with utensils,” he says while taking a mouthful of food with a mussel shell.

As meals are served buffet style, guests can eat to their heart’s content.

Swart says he always waits before going for a second round where he indulgences in different types of braaied meat.

“You should definitely experience this place,” he says.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Edward & Elmien Turner.

“From the traditional "waterblommetjie" and "hotnotskool bredie", to the ever-fresh homemade potato yeast bread, straight from the clay -oven, with butter and the region's famous "Hanepootkorrelkonfyt". These are just a few of the dishes you can choose from during this 2 – 3-hour buffet meal,” the restaurant teases on its website.

Visit www.muisbosskerm.co.za/