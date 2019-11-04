WATCH: Tintswalo Atlantic rises again









Tintswalo Atlantic has once again re-opened for business after being closed since February when a kitchen fire destroyed the main section of the lodge. This is the second time that the lodge has been ravaged by fire and the public areas, along with some of the guest suites had to be completely rebuilt. I had visited Tinstwalo Atlantic a few years ago and have never forgotten the unique experience of luxury, comfort and hospitality, so when I was invited to re-visit prior to the re-launch I accepted without hesitation. Arguably the best location in Cape Town, Tintswalo Atlantic is situated on a pebble beach at the foot of Chapman’s Peak Drive and is the only hotel located within the Table Mountain National Park. After parking at the lodge's private car park on the edge of Champman’s Peak, we wound our way down the steep road to the ocean in the minibus shuttle. In true Tintswalo style we were welcomed by our host, Jabu, who offered us a Strawberry Spritzer and warm scented hand towel to remove any remnant of stress from where we had come.

The new lodge is still intrinsically Tintswalo, and although the new decor is still very much in line with what it was previously, it has a more contemporary feel featuring different fabrics, textures, woods and more silver.

Each of the 10 exotic island suites is individually themed and has it’s own fireplace and deck - making it easy to just relax, listen to the ocean and breathe in the fresh sea air.

A maximum of 24 guests are accommodated at Tintswalo Atlantic. The suites are all individually decorated and named after some of the world’s favourite islands, from Robben Island, Madagascar and Zanzibar, to Java, Corsica and Sicily. The signature Tintswalo shells that adorn the bathroom walls are created by the owner Gay herself.

Take a quick guided tour through the new lodge:

We stayed in Antigua - decorated in fresh blues and bright yellows, reflecting the sunshine of the Caribbean. All of the spacious en-suite bathrooms have sea views and walk-in showers, his-and-hers basins and huge Victorian baths with a selection of soaps and pampering bath products.

Even though it was mid-winter, I could not resist a dip in the heated pool with the most stupendous views in all of Cape Town, after which we were invited to enjoy cocktails and canapes on the deck while watching the sun dip below the horizon.

The flow from the lounge and dining area is effortless, with both areas leading out onto a large wooden deck with uninterrupted views of the ocean and mountains - the perfect place for sundowners.

The food at Tinstswalo Atlantic is simple, relaxed fine dining using freshly sourced ingredients.The 3 -course dinner menu changes daily, offering a selection of 3 starters and 3 mains, followed by a choice of 2 desserts. Being a vegetarian I was well catered for as the menu included a vegetarian option for each course

Breakfast is served at your table - no buffet style here!. We were offered a selection of fresh juice, fruit salad with yogurts, a selection of cheeses, breads, pastries, preserves, cold meats and smoked salmon, followed by choice of hot breakfast.

Coinciding with the re-launch, Tintswalo Atlantic is taking a new marketing approach to focus on resident guests only.

Non-resident guests will be accommodated once a week only at the Where else in the World Wednesday Lunch, where a limited number of casual diners are welcome by prior reservation and subject to availability.

Tintswalo Atlantic is a magical, emotive place that will never leave one’s memory.