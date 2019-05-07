Cape Town Tourism launches their winter campaign at Africa's Travel Indaba.

Cape Town Tourism, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, launched their Winter Campaign at Africa's Travel Indaba last week. The campaign takes an innovative approach, by steering away from the usual pretty destination pictures and standard tourist attractions, to insightful and entertaining storytelling.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management for the City of Cape Town, said Cape Town is a melting pot of places and people, and people with a great sense of humor.

This year they have taken a very different approach to drive domestic tourism over the low season, moving away from the expected stock photography of smiling people walking on the beach, scenic shots of Table Mountain, and posing with the penguins.

They will be using comedy to tell the story of Cape Town, with its uniqueness of our places and people.

Vos said that during the winter travellers get to relax, enjoy off-peak rates and winter deals that allows affordable and accessible travel.

The launch reflected the comedic approach of the campaign, where ‘The King of One-Liners’ Yaaseen Barnes, up-and-coming stand-up comedian from the heart of Athlone, went head-to-head with Alderman Vos, where they tag teamed on Cape Town, tourism, the campaign, and politics just to name a few.

The Cape Town Winter Song officially launches at the end of May and will be posted via Cape Town Tourism’s Social Media channels.

Watch the hilarious video: