WATCH: Western Cape launches exciting Karoo Crossing Route

The Karoo Crossing Route in the Cape Karoo gem of Prince Albert is the fifth route in the Cape Cycle Routes network, which is a Western Cape Government initiative. The Karoo Crossing stretches from Knysna to Calitzdorp or vice versa. It takes cyclists on a 358km journey as they start – or end – their ride at a location in Knysna on the edge of a vast estuary that flows into the Indian Ocean through two giant sandstone heads. This route will allow cyclists to journey through the Central and Klein Karoo passing through historic towns boasting beautiful Victorian, Cape Dutch and Georgian architecture and along winding mountain passes boasting fascinating legends. They will also get to check out the rock art paintings and engravings dating back thousands of years. Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier said

they aim to showcase the great attractions and experiences in small towns and rural communities across the Western Cape.

Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde said the route allows for commuters and tourists to enjoy the wide-open spaces of the Western Cape.

"With the summer season approaching, we encourage people to get out and explore the province by venturing off the beaten track and to stop along the way and enjoy some of the best of small town hospitality.

“This will help support the tourism and hospitality sector which is a significant job creator, especially in our non-rural areas, and help us to save jobs in the province," he said.

Executive Mayor of Prince Albert Goliath Lottering added that the initiative is a boost for the area.

" For the Prince Albert community and for the municipality, this is really a great initiative and going forward we want to build around it because our economic drivers in this area are tourism and agriculture," he said.

Visit www.capecycleroutes.co.za